Cyril Ramaphosa slams neglect of communities by elected leaders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lamented the neglect of communities by elected leaders who resurface when it is time for electioneering.

In his weekly news letter on Monday after a weekend of election campaigning, the president emphasised the importance of accessible, visible and reachable local government for swift solutions to service delivery challenges and disruptions or failures occurring.

The president, through interactions with communities in Soweto and Mpumalanga at the weekend, was met not only with service delivery complaints but voids left by elected leaders who disappear after elections.

“Citizens often complain that in the lead-up to elections, ward councillors, candidates and officials are energetic, interacting with communities and listening to their concerns. However, once elections have passed, they either disappear or it becomes difficult to reach them.

“A number of people in the communities I visited told me municipalities are slow to attend to their problems, don’t keep communities updated about disruptions, and when services are cut off for nonpayment, fail to inform them of their options in a manner or language they understand,” said Ramaphosa.