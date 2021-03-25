Nthabeleng Likotsi geared to be the first woman to own a mutual bank in SA

Nthabeleng Likotsi, the founder of cooperative Young Women in Business Network (YWBN), will be the first woman to own a mutual bank in SA after being approved by the SA Reserve Bank (SARB).



Likotsi, who applied three years ago to the SARB, said it had been a long journey with a lot of challenges, mainly access to capital. ..