Columnists

On Africa Day, continent lacks good leadership and credible institutions

Politicians must learn to respect the land and its people

By Dr Sunday Paul C. Onwuegbuchulam - 25 May 2021 - 07:32

It is once again the month of May and there are many preparations for the celebration of Africa Day. I do not believe in having a specified day or month to celebrate Africa.

But importantly, the present state of the socio-political and economic landscape of Africa leaves nothing to celebrate. It still baffles me that there is notable hype surrounding this so-called Africa Day celebration, especially considering the state of decay on the continent...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X