On Africa Day, continent lacks good leadership and credible institutions

Politicians must learn to respect the land and its people

It is once again the month of May and there are many preparations for the celebration of Africa Day. I do not believe in having a specified day or month to celebrate Africa.



But importantly, the present state of the socio-political and economic landscape of Africa leaves nothing to celebrate. It still baffles me that there is notable hype surrounding this so-called Africa Day celebration, especially considering the state of decay on the continent...