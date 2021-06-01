Popi Act is here and despite initial doubts it's a useful policy to safeguard data

Greatest risk is when employees accidentally send private data to the wrong person

It’s been over seven years since the Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act (or Popia) was first signed into law, but on July 1 it will come into full effect at last. Business owners who have consistently viewed Popia as a threat, and who hoped this day would never come, are likely stunned and underprepared. Those who have paid close attention to Popia, however, and who have all the necessary processes in place, are ready to leverage it for the opportunity it is.



“The principle of protecting personal information has been around for a long time and Popia is nothing new,” says Dr Peter Tobin, a Popi Act compliance specialist. “But as of July, businesses have to provide evidence of the practices and procedures they have in place. This doesn’t necessarily mean that things need to be done differently; it’s maybe just a matter of formalising best practice.”..