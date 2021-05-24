Africa's time to shine on global stage has arrived

YouTube gives young creatives springboard into rest of world

Bryan Obonyo, Shay Sade, Monique Touko, David Osafo and Ian Oplot are a London-born and bred group of friends who one day decided they would record their reactions to Afrobeats music videos by African artists. That fine day occurred, according to their official website, in 2017.



Fast-forward to 2021 and the Ubunifu Space YouTube channel has provided viewers with content compelling enough to amass more than 288,000 subscribers. The close-knit group of Brits has also already produced its first eight-part docu-series, #UBUONTOUR, following the friends around as they discovered SA and Kenya in December 2019. ..