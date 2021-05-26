Taking a step back: how we can truly realise our future smart cities
It is important not to destroy what we already have
Most people enjoy a bit of science fiction, a little make-believe about what could be possible in an imagined future where scientific or technological advances and major social or environmental changes occur. It makes sense then that our hopes for the idea of SA smart cities exist.
A smart city suggests greater, better things that make our cities more efficient and provide a better quality of life for those who inhabit it...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.