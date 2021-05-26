Taking a step back: how we can truly realise our future smart cities

It is important not to destroy what we already have

Most people enjoy a bit of science fiction, a little make-believe about what could be possible in an imagined future where scientific or technological advances and major social or environmental changes occur. It makes sense then that our hopes for the idea of SA smart cities exist.



A smart city suggests greater, better things that make our cities more efficient and provide a better quality of life for those who inhabit it...