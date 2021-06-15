SA-based diplomat ‘spent R36m in three months on duty-free alcohol’, says Dirco

One SA-based diplomat has been found to have allegedly spent R36m in three months on duty-free alcohol.

This is according to department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela, who revealed some of the alleged behaviour witnessed among diplomats.

Last week, several SA-based diplomats were shown the door after they were allegedly involved in illegally trading in duty-free alcohol.

The list of diplomats included some from Lesotho and Malawi.

Speaking on Power 98.7 on Monday, Monyela said investigations found some diplomats allegedly ran their own bars and shebeens due to the amount of alcohol they would accumulate.

He said the illicit alcohol allegedly sold by one diplomat, whose name was not disclosed, resulted in SA losing R100m per month.

“In one instance, there is one particular diplomat who allegedly spent about R36m in three months on duty-free alcohol. From the calculations the SA Revenue Service has made, the country was losing a R100m per month,” said Monyela.

He said government would take action against diplomats found guilty of abuse of duty-free alcohol.

“They probably thought they could get away with it because they have been doing it for so long. But government has decided enough is enough. We are going to take action because government can’t be abused in that way,” Monyela said.