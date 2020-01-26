No sex, no babies: South Korea's emerging feminists reject marriage

Jung and Baeck believe marriage entrenches old-fashioned gender roles, with South Korean women spending four times longer on unpaid care - cleaning, cooking and looking after children or elderly parents - than their husbands, according to U.N. data.

"The current government's initiatives are not designed for women - it is for men," said Jung. "They need women who can have babies, so the policy will repeat this vicious cycle."

Single young women are calling for greater equality in the workplace. South Korea's gender wage gap is the highest among advanced countries at 35% in 2017 - more than double the average for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"With the wage gap, women feel they can't support themselves when they get old, which is why they naturally want to find a man who they can live with and depend on," Jung said.

Like elsewhere in Asia, the pressure to marry someone of the opposite sex to continue the family blood line is strong in South Korea but recent surveys suggest sentiment is changing.

Fewer South Korean women believe they need to marry, with the number falling to 44% in 2018 from 62% in 2008, government figures showed, while the number of people living alone rose sharply, accounting for about one-third of households.

Feminism is also gathering pace in other areas. A growing band of young women have given up makeup and cut their hair short to rebel against long-held ideals of beauty in a country with one of the highest rates of plastic surgery per capita.

'FEMALE SUPREMACY'

On the streets of Seoul, men urged South Korean women not to spurn marriage and motherhood, despite the cost of parenting.

"It's good to get married but it is not a must. There is a lot of financial burden that comes with marriage," said student Kim Jae-hwan, 23, outside one of a rising number of 'solo dining' restaurants that have sprung up in the capital.

"Women's rights have become an issue recently because some of them are too radical, they are not seeking gender equality but female supremacy."