Toxic managers who play employees off against each other derail their own careers

Coping mechanisms adopted by employees to deal with “managers from hell” have been studied by Stellenbosch University.

Positive ways of caring for themselves included exercising, while negative ways included overeating, according to the study by consulting psychologist Dr Beatrix Brink, who obtained her doctorate in psychology at Stellenbosch recently.

“People use different coping strategies that vary in degree of effectiveness and range from healthy coping with positive outcomes to unhealthy coping with negative outcomes,” said Brink.

She interviewed employees, mostly women, in the manufacturing, retail, financial services, community services and public sector.

Brink found employees working in toxic environments tried to find solace in religion or spirituality; sought social and family support, which included confiding in friends and family; or consulted professional services, such as seeing a psychologist; and asking assistance from their organisation’s human resource teams, mentoring and wellness services.