Columnists

Recent unrest represents an imperative for change and to build a better economy

Red tape must be cut to make it easier for business and help create jobs

By Bryan Turner - 05 August 2021 - 08:59

With the dust now apparently settled on the most widespread and violent period of intense unrest in SA’s post-democratic history, businesses are looking to rebuild and investors are assessing their options. As they do so, one thing that should be abundantly clear is that a “business as usual” approach won’t work.  

Forget the motives of those who instigated the violence and looting for a moment. Instead, remember that they were able to tap into the deep-seated anger of the country’s poorest people. While opportunistic middle-class looters make for great headlines, there’s little doubt that they were in the minority. Fuelled by the economic devastation of Covid-19, SA’s unemployment rate is at an all-time high of 32.6%...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting