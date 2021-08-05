Recent unrest represents an imperative for change and to build a better economy

Red tape must be cut to make it easier for business and help create jobs

With the dust now apparently settled on the most widespread and violent period of intense unrest in SA’s post-democratic history, businesses are looking to rebuild and investors are assessing their options. As they do so, one thing that should be abundantly clear is that a “business as usual” approach won’t work.



Forget the motives of those who instigated the violence and looting for a moment. Instead, remember that they were able to tap into the deep-seated anger of the country’s poorest people. While opportunistic middle-class looters make for great headlines, there’s little doubt that they were in the minority. Fuelled by the economic devastation of Covid-19, SA’s unemployment rate is at an all-time high of 32.6%...