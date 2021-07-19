Letters

What state security agency?

By Reader Letter - 19 July 2021 - 07:31
Deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa.
Deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa.
Image: Masi Losi

Admitting to the fact that you were caught with your pants down is hilarious, Zizi Kodwa. Say what you will about the Apartheid regime, their intelligence was damn good.

The State Security Agency has proven to be nonexistent, rendering the ability of the country to mobilise ... absolutely useless.

The individuals who head up the police, army and internal security need to be placed under the microscope, and their dysfunctionality questioned. Their collective inability to function has cost the country dearly ... a case of one step forward and ten steps backwards.

We must be regarded as the laughing stock of this continent, let alone the rest of the civilised world. The president needs to reflect and acknowledge that he is surrounded by a grand scale of incompetence.

It's time to act, clean up and include those marginalised communities in taking this country forward. Over the past week, they have proven their commitment to a better SA.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

State has let us down in our hour of need

The political earthquake and inferno now rocking our beloved country prove the entire intelligence establishment was fast asleep.
Opinion
3 days ago

Ramaphosa assures opposition he's tackling ongoing riots

Ramaphosa was locked in virtual meetings with opposition parties which criticised the incompetence of the government in detecting the riots before ...
News
3 days ago

Robert McBride suspended from State Security Agency

The State Security Agency has confirmed that Robert McBride, the head of the foreign branch of the agency, has been suspended.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?