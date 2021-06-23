Making and keeping SA waters safe for navigation

Data also for effective planning, use of natural marine resources

Celebrated every year on June 21, the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) World Hydrographic Day highlights the importance of hydrography and why it is still relevant. The 2021 theme is aimed at showcasing progress in knowledge and technology over the past 100 years, while celebrating the ground-breaking work which was done during this period.



The goal is to highlight the past, present and future of hydrography by exhibiting the significant work of early hydrographers and advancement in technology. SA, through the South African Navy Hydrographic Office (SANHO), is proud to participate in this celebration and commemorate the achievements and strides made to develop and promote hydrography...