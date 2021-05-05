Shame on ACDP for dehumanising, denying LGBTIQ+ community the right to exist

As Christians, the party should be more supportive and understanding

There is something very curious about people who have suffered persecution. When the opportunity presents itself, and under specific circumstances, they have the capacity to persecute, and to do it with extraordinary viciousness.



One would imagine that people who know and have endured the depths of human depravity would be the first to defend and protect the rights of others – that they would understand the importance of humanising the oppressed. But history is consistently demonstrating to us that the outcome of persecution is not always inherently solidarity towards the persecuted – that at times it is in fact the opposite...