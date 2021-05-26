Even in death, women don’t rest from patriarchy

Unfortunately, AKA's fiancée Nellie is not here to tell her side of story

There is a poignant scene in Khaled Hosseini’s bestselling novel, A Thousand Splendid Suns, where Nana, the mother of the novel’s protagonist, Miriam, says to her daughter: “Learn this now and learn it well. Like a compass facing north, a man’s accusing finger always finds a woman. Always. You remember that Mariam!”



These lines have been playing themselves in my mind since I watched rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’s sit-down interview with Thembekile Mrototo on Bar Leader TV...