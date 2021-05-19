Cut diplomatic ties with Israel over its atrocities in Palestine
SA must cut ties with the Zionist state, impose strict sanctions on their businesses operating in our country
Over the past week, people in Gaza, a self-governing Palestinian territory, have been waking up to the sounds of bombs being dropped on buildings all around them. Hundreds of people, including children, have been killed.
Hundreds more have been injured. Many more are going to die as Israel continues the brutal massacre that began exactly 73 years ago. It was on March 15 1948 that the Nakba, an Arabic words for “catastrophe”, began...
