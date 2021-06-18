Corrupt leaders are as uncaring as absent fathers

Lack of accountability leaves little cause for celebration

I'm glad Father's Day is in Youth Month. That way we can lament being disappointed by our fathers and by the government in one session.



I was looking at my calendar a few days ago when I realised that Father's Day is just a few days after Youth Day. I've never really paid attention to when Father's Day is but this year it hit me hard because a few days earlier, I had a conversation with a friend about the trauma of not having my father in my life. ..