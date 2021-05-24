De Lille warns crooks in construction industry will be dealt with harshly

“Our people need better roads, hospitals, schools and generally better infrastructure for better services. We need better and more government buildings. We cannot allow the crooks to continue to steal billions meant for infrastructure. People, no matter who they are, cannot be allowed to continue to steal and stifle progress at the expense of the most vulnerable in our country,” she said.

The establishment of the forum was in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) which was approved by cabinet in November last year to escalate the fight against corruption and fraud in the country.

De Lille admitted that though the government had in place measures to combat corruption, it could not do so alone, hence the private sector had to be roped in.

The forum is among other bodies made up of representatives from the National Prosecuting Authority, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Financial Intelligence Centre, Corruption Watch, the Council for the Built Environment, Master Builders SA, the South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP) and Consulting Engineers SA (CESA).

“Anyone involved in corrupt activities and found guilty of such must face consequences, they must face the full might of the law. We must work together to put an end to this scourge because corruption steals from the poor. We also need a clear path to delivering quality infrastructure to create the crowding-in effect of more investment by the private sector,” she said.