South Africa

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba succumbs to Covid-19 complications

13 June 2021 - 11:25
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba died on Sunday morning due to Covid-19 complications.
Image: Twitter/Cosatu

The spokesperson of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), Khaya Xaba, has died.

Nahawu announced in a statement on Sunday that Xaba died in the early hours of the morning "due to illness complications".

"The national union is deeply saddened by his death and conveys its deep and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and comrades in the Mass Democratic Movement (MDM). We wish his family strength and courage in this period of dealing with this dark hour," the union said.

Nehawu described his death as "a loss to the national union but workers in general, especially at this critical moment when workers are confronted with third wave of Covid-19".

 

"When members and workers were losing their lives due to the pandemic, it was Comrade Xaba, through the union, who was in the forefront in communicating and exposing the deteriorating conditions workers had to endure."

Xaba joined the union in 2016 as a media liaison officer coming from the Young Communist League of South Africa (YCLSA) before being promoted to national spokesperson.

In his honour, Nehawu stated that "it will intensify the struggle to end all forms of exploitation of workers by employers, including defending collective bargaining which is currently under threat from our government".

"Xaba dedicated his life in defending the interest of workers  for better conditions of service and spent his time in defending the gains of workers against a brutal system of exploitation," the union said.

TimesLIVE

