Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba succumbs to Covid-19 complications

The spokesperson of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), Khaya Xaba, has died.

Nahawu announced in a statement on Sunday that Xaba died in the early hours of the morning "due to illness complications".

"The national union is deeply saddened by his death and conveys its deep and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and comrades in the Mass Democratic Movement (MDM). We wish his family strength and courage in this period of dealing with this dark hour," the union said.

Nehawu described his death as "a loss to the national union but workers in general, especially at this critical moment when workers are confronted with third wave of Covid-19".