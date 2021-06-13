Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba succumbs to Covid-19 complications
The spokesperson of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), Khaya Xaba, has died.
Nahawu announced in a statement on Sunday that Xaba died in the early hours of the morning "due to illness complications".
"The national union is deeply saddened by his death and conveys its deep and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and comrades in the Mass Democratic Movement (MDM). We wish his family strength and courage in this period of dealing with this dark hour," the union said.
Nehawu described his death as "a loss to the national union but workers in general, especially at this critical moment when workers are confronted with third wave of Covid-19".
"When members and workers were losing their lives due to the pandemic, it was Comrade Xaba, through the union, who was in the forefront in communicating and exposing the deteriorating conditions workers had to endure."
Xaba joined the union in 2016 as a media liaison officer coming from the Young Communist League of South Africa (YCLSA) before being promoted to national spokesperson.
In his honour, Nehawu stated that "it will intensify the struggle to end all forms of exploitation of workers by employers, including defending collective bargaining which is currently under threat from our government".
"Xaba dedicated his life in defending the interest of workers for better conditions of service and spent his time in defending the gains of workers against a brutal system of exploitation," the union said.
Khaya Xaba I just can’t believe it! 💔— Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) June 13, 2021
May you rest in power.
You fought so hard. You wanted to get better.
Condolences to his family and loved ones. 💔🙏🏽 #KhayaXaba
I woke up to devastating news that Khaya is no more. I had hoped he would get better, one of the people I met through work then built a friendship. Condolences to the family, friends and NEHAWU comrades. You shall be me missed Xaba my brother pic.twitter.com/WlSyq2LCRg— Veve (@LudidiVelani) June 13, 2021
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (#NEHAWU) has learnt with sadness the passing of its National Spokesperson, Comrade #KhayaXaba. Comrade Xaba passed away in the early hours of this morning due to illness complications. pic.twitter.com/l5h96yMcmG— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) June 13, 2021
TimesLIVE
