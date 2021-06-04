Nostalgia is the only coping mechanism left for sensitive millennials

Resurgence of Y2K aesthetic could not have come at a better time

It’s no secret that fashion trends tend to find their way back home into our closets once they’ve spent a good 20 years out of the limelight.



Thanks to every young person who could or could not participate in it at its height, a trend will return because the creative forces 20 years on are behind building the image of merchandise and technologies...