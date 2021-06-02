Bishop's right-hand man arrested for fraud

Estranged wife’s car ownership transferred

Six people have been arrested to date in connection with the intricate web of fraudulent activities targeting the estranged wife of a leader of a faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.



In the latest arrest, Tshepo Phuthi, spokesperson of the leader of the Jerusalema faction, Michael Sandlana, appeared in court on Monday charged with fraud related to the transfer of ownership of a vehicle belonging to the bishop's estranged wife, Magalane Sandlana, to Songo Defence and Investment...