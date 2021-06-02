Depleting leadership and moral decay in global society

Let's be today's people if we want to avoid incurable ailments from our economically dictated lifestyles

We are a leadership-bankrupt society because we abdicated our responsibility to provide leadership and moral counsel to younger generations as parents, professionals and community elders in our family units and communities. There are many factors to this downward spiral; they include, but are not limited to fast-changing social, economic and political structures in modern-day society.



Complicated as it sounds, we still have a collective influence, through electoral politics, mobilisation for social change and innovative ways of organising in the labour market, into how power gets distributed at different levels of social control. We just don't seem to realise how much of it is in our hands as voters in political party conferences and government elections...