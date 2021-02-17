Story is of young, gifted people driven by a passion for agriculture instilled by our forebears

'Emerging black farmer' is a term whose time has passed

The "emerging black farmer" title is not a true refection of who we are. The emerging black farmer is just another nice title to describe SA’s forgotten child. You get mentioned at family gatherings, but no-one really involves you in major decisions concerning the future of the clan.



No matter how hard you try to show your stripes and impress the elders, people will always treat you like the voiceless charity case who needs handouts to survive. It has come to a point whereby some of us dislike the title of emerging black farmer, because in fact we are not emerging...