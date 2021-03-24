Heading en masse to the cities robs the countryside of quality human resource needed to develop it

Rural areas' economic potential remains untapped

In a country where young people are conditioned to leave the rural areas in search of opportunities in big cities, I am glad that I decided to stay in the heart of the rural Eastern Cape and live my dream of becoming a commercial farmer.



Sometime in the late 1940s, a film called African Jim, starring the likes of the late Dolly Rathebe, became popular in SA. The main protagonist in the story is a young man who leaves his rural home in search for opportunities in Johannesburg. The movie inspired the phrase "Jim comes to Joburg", which is still used to describe anyone who leaves the rural areas in search for greener pastures in a big city like Johannesburg...