Columnists

Heading en masse to the cities robs the countryside of quality human resource needed to develop it

Rural areas' economic potential remains untapped

By Sinelizwi Fakade - 24 March 2021 - 08:02

In a country where young people are conditioned to leave the rural areas in search of opportunities in big cities, I am glad that I decided to stay in the heart of the rural Eastern Cape and live my dream of becoming a commercial farmer.

Sometime in the late 1940s, a film called African Jim, starring the likes of the late Dolly Rathebe, became popular in SA. The main protagonist in the story is a young man who leaves his rural home in search for opportunities in Johannesburg. The movie inspired the phrase "Jim comes to Joburg", which is still used to describe anyone who leaves the rural areas in search for greener pastures in a big city like Johannesburg...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X