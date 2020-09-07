Acquire wealth through hard work not death benefit

“Lefu la hao le a mphedisa” is a phrase taken out of a popular hymn which literally means “your death gives me life”.



It is often used to take a dig at those who seek to enrich themselves through the demise of their relatives. Stories abound of spouses who have orchestrated the elimination of their partners to get their hands on the insurance payout taken against the lives of their partners...