Culture of using violence and destruction to express dissatisfaction is counterproductive

Silly to destroy what we toiled hard to build in communities

A structure that took years to build can be brought down in a moment. In similar vein, building a reputation takes effort, grit and sacrifice while a lapse of judgement can put paid to such. Building and bequeathing a positive legacy to the next generation is what preoccupies most progressive communities and organisations.



It is therefore disheartening to observe the propensity for violence and destruction displayed in the main by black people to express their disaffection. There have been several incidents where places of learning have been burnt by communities to express their rage for reasons such as municipal demarcations or during so-called service delivery protests...