Nange gesture after goal goes against team spirit

Many of us strive to be the substance of all human virtues. To be everything good that we possibly can be or would like to be – the best achiever, the great team player and faithful partner. There’s more to playing for a football club than just payment, fame and entertainment.

You also acquire virtues of professionalism, diligence and most important team spirit which are all vital for healthy lives. Phathutshedzo Nange of Stellenbosch FC didn’t celebrate when he scored a goal against Kaizer Chiefs on April 6. That was totally wrong.

Celebration is not only about self but others as well. They encourage you and in turn you inspire them. When you link up with or join a team, sign on the dotted line and wear its jersey, your allegiance lies with it. You belong or are chained to its supporters, players and other stakeholders.

You become a vital link to the whole chain, the team. It’s a marriage of loyalty and not convenience. Your performance on the field of play is largely dependent on how committed to the team’s success you are, hot or cold. A double-minded person is a weak link and toxic to the entire team.

A jersey carries value. On our life journey, we all have to don different jerseys with pride, honour and honesty – the national squad, business partnership, school and marriage.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni