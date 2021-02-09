Duo, along with Magashule, face criminal charges they are eager to dodge

What the tea party between manipulative Malema, Zuma was really about

The toenadering between erstwhile sworn enemies, Jacob Zuma and Julius Malema will herald a realignment of South African electoral politics with far-reaching implications for the country.



Being the duplicitous politician that he is, Malema did not undergo a sudden change of heart about the former president whom he apologised for having supported. The same Malema became instrumental in the hounding of Zuma inthe parliament with chants of “Pay back the money”, following the latter’s misuse of taxpayers money for the installation of non-security features to his Nkandla compound...