Differences must be nipped in the bud or they will fester
Families, the most important of institutions, should never sink into feuds
One of the gravest challenges our country faces is the apparent disintegration of the black family unit, with the threat of the concept being rendered obsolete. This threat stems from poor family relations that sometimes blow into the open and are marked by irreconcilable differences and disputes.
The origin of such disputes may be in money issues whereby one family member, out of greed, swindles other members out of a family inheritance, for instance. Some families fight over possessions such as the family home left by parents who may be deceased...
