There's increase in substance abuse as a coping mechanism

Prioritise employees' wellbeing during tough times

As we enter the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s clear that the "new normal" is taking its toll on SA. The effects of a struggling economy and rising unemployment has been particularly hard-hitting on younger generations, while the emotional and mental strain of living with social restrictions has compounded the problem.



With limited access to stress relief activities, there has been an increase in substance abuse as a coping mechanism, which highlights a growing need for companies to focus on the wellbeing of younger staff, particularly through employee assistance programmes...