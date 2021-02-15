Don't fail our children this year
Millions of pupils are heading back to school across the length and breadth of the country today after the long, Covid-19-induced delay to the opening of the school year.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga assured the nation that state schools are ready. She said, among others, that teacher posts across the country have been filled and more than 120,000 school assistants have been employed to help with the running of schools...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.