Pupils note, the future is hi-tech

The world has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The traditional way of doing things has changed now, and technology has taken over. Anyone who wants to survive in the future must align their careers prospects with technology. Pupils at schools must be told as early as possible that they should choose careers differently.

Technology is the future and the future is technology, anyone who is going to choose a career that has nothing to do with technology runs the risk of being jobless. They have more chances of being irrelevant in future.

People conducting career expos should tell pupils about tech jobs such as data scientists, software developers, information security analysts, computer system analysts, web developers, computer research scientists and other related jobs.

We are living in an era of online business; online careers such as being a social media influencer and online marketer are taking over. There is still a need for doctors, accountants and teachers, but the future is taking the technological route and pupils better equip themselves at an early stage to be relevant in the future. The world has changed, teachers’ ways of delivering their lessons must also change.

Kids deserve to know that some jobs may not be relevant in future. Usage of different machines has taken over, threatening a lot of jobs. We use machines and different applications to do banking services, cutting the need to see an accountant inside a bank – meaning the future of bank tellers and accountants is no longer secure.

Pupils must be told of these projected changes and be advised to choose careers differently. Kids deserve to know the truth. Things are no longer the same, the earlier we change their mindset in choosing careers wisely, the better.

Melato Mphahlele, Zebediela