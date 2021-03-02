Put needs of patients first, please

Unions in Limpopo have threatened to go on strike this week following a dispute between healthcare workers and the provincial department of health. Thousands of healthcare workers have accused the department of unilaterally changing their work roster system, claiming the move will increase their workload amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



In January nurses union Denosa said the decision by the department to change the roster would put pressure on nurses who were already overstretched and overwhelmed by the demands of the job...