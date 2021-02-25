Organisations must determine role vaccination should play in ensuring business continuity
To vaccinate or not to vaccinate – what should employers do?
Following the rise of a second Covid-19 wave in many countries, vaccines are in high demand. While desperate to resume pre-pandemic operations, businesses in SA find themselves in a tricky position. Should they enforce vaccinating workers to ensure a safe work environment, as well as operational continuity? If so, they risk a legal battle with employees who have a constitutional right to refuse the vaccination to have their religious customs and beliefs respected.
Should businesses choose not to enforce vaccinations, they could be putting employee wellness at risk in their attempt to avoid the legal and financial implications of compulsory vaccination. While balancing employee and employer rights in such a situation can feel like a minefield, this is where Temporary Employment Solutions (TES) providers can assist organisations in creating a healthy workplace, mitigating the clash with employees...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.