Organisations must determine role vaccination should play in ensuring business continuity

To vaccinate or not to vaccinate – what should employers do?

Following the rise of a second Covid-19 wave in many countries, vaccines are in high demand. While desperate to resume pre-pandemic operations, businesses in SA find themselves in a tricky position. Should they enforce vaccinating workers to ensure a safe work environment, as well as operational continuity? If so, they risk a legal battle with employees who have a constitutional right to refuse the vaccination to have their religious customs and beliefs respected.



Should businesses choose not to enforce vaccinations, they could be putting employee wellness at risk in their attempt to avoid the legal and financial implications of compulsory vaccination. While balancing employee and employer rights in such a situation can feel like a minefield, this is where Temporary Employment Solutions (TES) providers can assist organisations in creating a healthy workplace, mitigating the clash with employees...