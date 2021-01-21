Uganda shows Museveni using constitutional changes to cling to power, while low turnout at poll reveals voters' despondency

Election indicates the health of democracy even when it is rigged

It is not easy for leaders to relinquish power. Like almost anything else, power can be addictive. And the more leaders become preoccupied with holding on to power, the less their leadership is about the prosperity of their countries and wellbeing of their people and the more it becomes about devising measures to keep them in power.



Yoweri Museveni was instrumental in Uganda’s struggle against the dictatorship of Idi Amin. Following Amin’s deposition in 1979, Museveni lost elections to Milton Obote, elections that he and others believed to have been rigged...