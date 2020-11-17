Farming to hold back hunger

Nandi Mkwanazi of Wattville in Benoni on the East Rand is using her passion for farming as a powerful weapon to fight poverty and food insecurity in her community.

She is the owner of Nanloy Organic Farm, which is an agricultural start-up that aims to combine innovation and indigenous African knowledge to produce high-value organic fresh produce.

The 34-year-old’s business was established last year in response to a lack of local sustainable food security solutions.

Although it is just a year old, Nanloy Organic Farm has a programme called Ayanda Organic Gardens, which Mkwanazi created in an effort to address poverty in her community by teaching schools and individuals in Benoni how to grow their own food.

“The vision of the programme is to reach most of the urban communities in SA and Africa at large. We aim to target hot spots of unemployment, poverty and hunger in cities and small towns,” she says.

According to Mkwanazi, investments in nutrition and education are essential to break the cycle of poverty and malnutrition.

Mkwanazi started her business in her grandmother’s backyard with nothing but the seeds that her mother gave her. Today she operates from a piece of land she leases in Benoni and from the land in Limpopo her family purchased.