Parliamentary officials back up story of official accusing Bongani Bongo of bribery

This was a day before Vanara was scheduled to meet acting Eskom chair Zethembe Khoza to conduct a preliminary interview, with parliamentary hearings due to begin on October 20.

Mocumi told judge president John Hlophe that after arriving in Johannesburg on a flight from Cape Town, Vanara received a phone call from Bongo. He said he could hear Vanara telling Bongo he was in Durban.

After the call, Vanara asked Mocumi if he knew Bongo, and told him he did not want to tell Bongo where they were due to security concerns.

Mocumi told Vanara he had seen Bongo, who was an MP, at the inquiry on a few occasions and that he seemed interested in its work.

The next day, Mocumi and Vanara were told their meeting with Khoza was cancelled because the Eskom chair had been called to an urgent meeting in Cape Town with then public enterprises minister Lynne Brown in Cape Town.

Hellens alleged that a witness saw Mocumi and Vanara having a conversation after they testified at a parliamentary ethics committee hearing in September 2018, and reported that Mocumi told Vanara: “Mr Bongo is a small boy. We will deal with this small boy.”

Hellens said the phrase alluded to a political agenda on the part the duo.

Mocumi and Vanara denied this conversation took place, and Hellens said he would call the witness to testify about it.

Hlophe asked Mocumi why Vanara never told him about the October 10 incident, and the committee secretary replied: “He may have thought this is above me and it may be too scandalous to share something like that with me.”