South Africa

Mom wants culprits brought to book

Heartbreak as daughters' tombstones are vandalised

11 February 2021 - 07:09

A mother's hasty visit to the cemetery ended with a nasty discovery of vandalism of her daughters' tombstones, with some material stolen.

The Selapa family from Ga-Sekgopo village, outside Modjadjiskloof, found three tombstones destroyed last week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X