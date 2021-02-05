The hospital suspects arson
PPEs burnt in storeroom blaze
West Rand emergency services suspect arson after fire engulfed a storeroom containing personal protective equipments (PPEs) at the Carletonville Hospital, destroying everything inside.
The blaze, which started at about 6am yesterday, took about three hours to put off, hospital CEO Sonwabo Lindani said...
