Zuma's dare is an insult to SA
Daring as it is, former president Jacob Zuma’s response to the recent Constitutional Court judgment against him is not surprising.
If anything, it confirms yet again that the man who ran our country like his personal fiefdom for almost a decade not only believes he is above the law but that he is itching to fight to the bitter end to escape accountability...
