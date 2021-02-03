Columnists

Zuma's dare is an insult to SA

By Sowetan - 03 February 2021 - 07:35

Daring as it is, former president Jacob Zuma’s response to the recent Constitutional Court judgment against him is not surprising.

If anything, it confirms yet again that the man who ran our country like his personal fiefdom for almost a decade not only believes he is above the law but that he is itching to fight to the bitter end to escape accountability...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X