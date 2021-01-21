Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, captures 'bruised, but whole' US at Biden, Harris inauguration

Gorman, 22, a Los Angeles resident, joined the ranks of previous inaugural poets Robert Frost, Maya Angelou and Elizabeth Alexander, with a powerful performance at the swearing-in of President Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris.

“Being American is more than a pride we inherit. It's the past we step into and how we repair it,” Gorman said, in a short poem that was greeted with a hail of critical acclaim on social media.

“We will not march back to what was. We move to what shall be, a country that is bruised, but whole. Benevolent, but bold. Fierce and free.”

Speaking on the steps of the US Capitol just two weeks after a violent mob laid siege to the seat of American government with Confederate flags, pipe bombs and a noose, Gorman said Americans could rise above the hatred.

“While democracy can be temporarily delayed, it can never be permanently defeated,” Gorman said. “Let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left,” Gorman said. “We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one.”