Big infrastructure projects tend to be breeding ground for corruption

We cannot afford to drop the ball on recovery plan

In March, our country went into one of the hardest lockdowns in the world – that is, we restricted most civil liberties to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (otherwise known as Covid-19 or colloquially as covivi) – which plunged SA into a historic humanitarian and economic crisis.



A few months after this hard lockdown, which supposedly helped prepare our frail health infrastructure, the government announced measures to cushion firms and households from the harshest effects of the lockdown – namely, stay at home (avoid school, varsity or work), wash your hands regularly or, if you can, sanisitise them, wear a face cloth or mask in public and keep a social distance in the absence of an effective and safe vaccine...