Cracking down on lockdown shows police have capacity of act on other crimes

State must find same will to fight GBV as Covid-19

South Africans have been calling on police minister Bheki Cele to demonstrate the same enthusiasm and vigour he has shown enforcing and monitoring lockdown regulations towards the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).



The minister and various high-ranking officials have been spotted, with great enthusiasm, cracking down on businesses and individuals flouting lockdown compliance guidelines set out in the disaster management regulations...