The abnormal has become our new normal

The year that exposed leadership paucity across the world

As we will be seeing off 2020, we recognise that it has been an almost unprecedented moment in history, one that will be spoken about for generations to come. It is both a time to reflect on what we did well and what we got horribly wrong both as individuals and as a collective, at the international, national as well as local levels.



If there’s one lesson we should take from 2020, it’s that the most meaningful New Year’s resolution to make is to take every day as it comes; to make the most of every moment and to be grateful for every breath that we have the privilege to take. ..