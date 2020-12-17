Columnists

The abnormal has become our new normal

The year that exposed leadership paucity across the world

17 December 2020 - 07:30

 As we will be seeing off 2020, we recognise that it has been an almost unprecedented moment in history, one that will be spoken about for generations to come. It is both a time to reflect on what we did well and what we got horribly wrong both as individuals and as a collective, at the international, national as well as local levels. 

If there’s one lesson we should take from 2020, it’s that the most meaningful New Year’s resolution to make is to take every day as it comes; to make the most of every moment and to be grateful for every breath that we have the privilege to take. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X