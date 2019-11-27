'Tribalistic' comments on Idols could haunt Unathi

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi is in hot water with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) over her "tribalistic" comments.

Nkayi made a comment on live television that some viewers deemed tribalistic.

Yesterday, the BCCSA confirmed that they received a complaint about the episode of the reality television show that aired on November 10.

Nkayi made controversial comments that Xhosa people are "tired of holding up the nation". This was after Yiba, from the Eastern Cape, had delivered an amazing performance.

"On behalf of the Xhosa people we are tired of holding up the nation. From Ntate [John] Kani to the son [Atandwa Kani] in Black Panther, to Miss South Africa [Zozibini Tunzi], to Siya Kolisi [Springbok captain] winning the [Rugby] World Cup, to Unathi [a] published author, we are happy that we finally have someone from the Eastern Cape in the finale," Nkayi said.

She has since apologised for her comments.

"We can confirm that we only have one complaint with regards to the programme of the 10th November and cannot comment on the matter since we are yet to consider the matter," BCCSA registrar Shouneez Martin said.

Mzansi Magic also confirmed the complaint and said they were currently engaging with the BCCSA.

"We have been in contact with the BCCSA in regard to the same query you are referring to," said Philly Kubheka, head of department for public relations and publicity for M-Net's local entertainment channels.