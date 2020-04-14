Dignitaries pay tribute to late Chief Muhlava

Dignitaries visited the Muhlava Royal Palace, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, at the weekend to pay tribute to Chief Samuel Muhlava II, who died on Saturday after a long illness.

MEC for traditional affairs in the provinc Basikopo Makamu described Muhlava, 76, as a selfless traditional leader who had the best interest of his people at heart.

"The Nkuna tribe has lost a great leader who was accessible at all times. He made an

active contribution to his communities. He was in the forefront of several land claims for his people and even bought some farms to accommodate those in need," he said.

Makamu said Muhlava should be remembered as a unifier who accommodated every tribe in his land. "He fought against tribalism and allowed people from different tribes to live in his land."

Makamu was accompanied by MEC for economic development Thabo Mokone and chaiperson of Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders Kgoshi Malesela Dikgale.