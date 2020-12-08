Mindset of begging bowl concepts must become thing of the past

Let us celebrate black achievement and excellence

It is a pity that the school of thought which interpreted apartheid oppression as being shut out of the "modern civilised world of white people" ultimately became the dominant thought leader. According to this school of thought, "freedom" is being allowed into the "white" world to enjoy all the luxuries perceived to have been exclusively enjoyed by whites and from which blacks were kept out.



The perspective that oppression was restriction from developing yourself seems to have been difficult for African people to comprehend. Strangulated by self-doubt and a debilitating inferiority complex, Africans subconsciously do not believe that they too are capable of development or that they too possess the capacity to contribute to the development of the world...