Mkhwebane shows contempt for courts again

Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reaction to losing yet another court case yesterday should remove all doubt as to the contempt with which our public protector holds the judiciary.



Shortly after a scathing judgment against her – this time setting aside her findings into the so-called Sars rogue unit – Mkhwebane tweeted what can only be characterised as the proverbial middle finger to our courts...