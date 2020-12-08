Mkhwebane shows contempt for courts again
Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reaction to losing yet another court case yesterday should remove all doubt as to the contempt with which our public protector holds the judiciary.
Shortly after a scathing judgment against her – this time setting aside her findings into the so-called Sars rogue unit – Mkhwebane tweeted what can only be characterised as the proverbial middle finger to our courts...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.