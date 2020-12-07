The innocent will suffer because of a conniving few
Rewrite forced by exam cheats, who must be punished
It is necessary for pupils to rewrite the two matric examination papers that were leaked to save the credibility and integrity of the national certificate.
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announced on Friday that Mathematics paper 2 and Physical Sciences paper 2 would be rewritten nationally...
