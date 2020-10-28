Miss SA showed leadership qualities from her childhood
Shudu Musida a heroine in her small village
It didn't come as a surprise to some community members that a rural girl from a small village in Venda would one day become a prominent figure.
According to relatives, the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida, 24, has always shown signs of leadership skills since her childhood. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.