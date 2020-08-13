South Africa

SA has enough old cellphones lying around to make a billion rand profit

13 August 2020 - 17:49
Alex Patrick Journalist
There may be money sitting in that bottom drawer after all.
There may be money sitting in that bottom drawer after all.
Image: 123RF / Nenetus

Somewhere in SA, in a house just like yours, sits an old cellphone tucked away in a drawer. And, without you knowing, you might be sitting on a collective gold mine.

According to researchers at Gumtree, there are so many unused smart cellphones in South Africans' drawers that we have the potential to sell them for a combined R1bn profit.

But these devices would ultimately need to make it on to the site for that to become cash in hand.

The online classified's site released a study last week which found that they had enough smart cellphones for sale on their website alone that the revenue was a potential R60m.

Estelle Nagel, brand marketing manager at Gumtree, said according to the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) “State of the ICT Sector” report, SA's smartphone penetration increased from 81.7% in 2018 to 91.2% in 2019.

State capture: Brian Molefe and the backpack stuffed with R200 notes

A former bodyguard to former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe told the state capture inquiry how he once found a backpack belonging to Molefe, half-full ...
News
3 hours ago

Robbery at Northern Cape post office thwarted by power failure

A power failure thwarted a robbery at a post office in Kuruman in the Northern Cape in the early hours of Friday.
News
4 days ago

“Predictions are on track for our market to exceed the 100% threshold by mid-2021,” she said.

“Many people upgrade their smartphones if on contract, or buy a new one to keep up with the latest technology, or to get the most updated phone features. While some might give their perfectly decent old phone away, there are a lot who don’t do anything with them.”

Gumtree now has 13,292 cellphones listed for sale: 4,438 are Samsung, 4,377 are Apple iPhones and 2,377 are made by Huawei.

“Our research into phone pricing on Gumtree showed that R4,500 is the median value for a listing. Multiply this by the current number of live smartphone listings reveals a figure just shy of R60m, suggesting that South Africans are sitting on an estimated R940m worth of listable, sellable, preloved handsets,” said Nagel.

Most of these phones are listed for sale in the Western Cape, followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, she added.

TimesLIVE

South Africans push back against 5G towers in their backyards

Tens of thousands of South Africans have written complaints to the government over a new policy that would let mobile networks build cellphone ...
News
1 week ago

Thief who targeted cellphone towers gets jail terms totalling 500 years

A man who admitted to 25 thefts at cellphone towers in the Western Cape was given prison sentences totalling 500 years on Thursday.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
X